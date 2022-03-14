Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s stock price has collected -5.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/21 that Petrobras Weighs CEO Change as Brazilian President Turns Up Pressure

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE :PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.01, which is $0.77 above the current price. PBR currently public float of 4.19B and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBR was 33.51M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stocks went down by -5.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.53% and a quarterly performance of 22.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.69% for PBR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $46.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $14.20. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to PBR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

PBR Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

+45.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +23.56. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.