Why Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) went up by 26.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price has collected 71.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :MULN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MULN is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mullen Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $21.65 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of MULN was 44.79M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN stocks went up by 71.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.19% and a quarterly performance of -79.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.50% for Mullen Automotive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.78% for MULN stocks with a simple moving average of -83.11% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -49.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.12%, as shares sank -21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN rose by +71.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9753. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -74.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Jan 18. After this action, Michery David now owns 7,391,120 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $116,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

Equity return is now at value 532.00, with -265.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.