We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), Here is What We Found

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) went up by 14.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected 30.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ :TUSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUSK is at 1.93.

TUSK currently public float of 35.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUSK was 311.22K shares.

TUSK’s Market Performance

TUSK stocks went up by 30.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.00% and a quarterly performance of 12.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.78% for Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.88% for TUSK stocks with a simple moving average of -19.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUSK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TUSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TUSK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to TUSK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

TUSK Trading at 31.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.28%, as shares surge +38.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUSK rose by +30.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. saw 26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUSK starting from Layton Mark E., who sale 40,417 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Mar 10. After this action, Layton Mark E. now owns 455,360 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., valued at $82,325 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ARTHUR L, the Director of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SMITH ARTHUR L is holding 180,326 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.07 for the present operating margin

-20.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stands at -44.30. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.