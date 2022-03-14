Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s stock price has collected 9.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX :VGZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VGZ is at 1.27.

The average price from analysts is $2.17, which is $1.41 above the current price. VGZ currently public float of 112.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGZ was 287.50K shares.

VGZ’s Market Performance

VGZ stocks went up by 9.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.55% and a quarterly performance of 39.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Vista Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.57% for VGZ stocks with a simple moving average of 13.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGZ stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VGZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VGZ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGZ reach a price target of $0.50. The rating they have provided for VGZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2015.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VGZ, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

VGZ Trading at 24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGZ rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8511. In addition, Vista Gold Corp. saw 33.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGZ starting from Stevenson Tracy Austin, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Nov 24. After this action, Stevenson Tracy Austin now owns 423,199 shares of Vista Gold Corp., valued at $7,249 using the latest closing price.

Stevenson Tracy Austin, the Director of Vista Gold Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Stevenson Tracy Austin is holding 413,199 shares at $7,698 based on the most recent closing price.