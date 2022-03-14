The Chart for Nokia Oyj (NOK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that It Might Be Time to Plug Into Nokia’s Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Nokia Oyj declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.02, which is $2.42 above the current price. NOK currently public float of 5.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 28.29M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.64% and a quarterly performance of -19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Nokia Oyj. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.00% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of -15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOK reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for NOK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOK, setting the target price at $7.80 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

NOK Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+40.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.59. Total debt to assets is 14.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.