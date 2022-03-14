Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) went up by 14.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.84. The company’s stock price has collected 59.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ :SFET) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.77 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SFET was 511.79K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SFET’s Market Performance

SFET stocks went up by 59.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.19% and a quarterly performance of 33.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.69% for Safe-T Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.29% for SFET stocks with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

SFET Trading at 66.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.50%, as shares surge +62.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFET rose by +59.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8314. In addition, Safe-T Group Ltd saw 73.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-168.38 for the present operating margin

+43.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe-T Group Ltd stands at -160.56. The total capital return value is set at -62.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.38.

Based on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), the company’s capital structure generated 4.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.93. Total debt to assets is 2.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.