Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.05. The company’s stock price has collected 27.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ :AQMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQMS is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $6.66 above the current price. AQMS currently public float of 68.62M and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQMS was 923.94K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS stocks went up by 27.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.62% and a quarterly performance of -15.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.56% for Aqua Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.31% for AQMS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

Euro Pacific Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AQMS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

AQMS Trading at 25.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.96%, as shares surge +32.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +27.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0608. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw 8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Cotton Stephen, who sale 124,474 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jan 05. After this action, Cotton Stephen now owns 4,171,580 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $158,082 using the latest closing price.

Taecker Benjamin S., the Chief Eng and Opr Officer of Aqua Metals Inc., sale 35,676 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Taecker Benjamin S. is holding 428,078 shares at $45,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10095.38 for the present operating margin

-3956.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -10516.18. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -48.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.