Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.82. The company’s stock price has collected -2.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/17/20 that Tesla, T-Mobile, Ra Medical Systems: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX :RMED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMED is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ra Medical Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.55, which is $6.14 above the current price. RMED currently public float of 6.81M and currently shorts hold a 18.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMED was 4.79M shares.

RMED’s Market Performance

RMED stocks went down by -2.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.13% and a quarterly performance of -78.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.95% for Ra Medical Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.60% for RMED stocks with a simple moving average of -84.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMED stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RMED in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMED reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RMED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2018.

RMED Trading at -51.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.74%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMED fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4039. In addition, Ra Medical Systems Inc. saw -73.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMED starting from Jackson Andrew C., who sale 2,684 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Nov 22. After this action, Jackson Andrew C. now owns 23,041 shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc., valued at $7,032 using the latest closing price.

McGuire Jonathan Will, the Chief Executive Officer of Ra Medical Systems Inc., sale 8,149 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that McGuire Jonathan Will is holding 66,721 shares at $21,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-812.58 for the present operating margin

-24.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stands at -818.27. The total capital return value is set at -114.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.13.

Based on Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), the company’s capital structure generated 23.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.77. Total debt to assets is 14.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.