Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) went down by -17.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX :SDPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SDPI is at -0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Superior Drilling Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.30. SDPI currently public float of 12.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDPI was 550.25K shares.

SDPI’s Market Performance

SDPI stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.50% and a quarterly performance of 57.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.22% for Superior Drilling Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.63% for SDPI stocks with a simple moving average of 25.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDPI

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDPI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for SDPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SDPI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

SDPI Trading at 28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.20%, as shares surge +32.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0728. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc. saw 57.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.51 for the present operating margin

+24.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stands at -32.76. The total capital return value is set at -28.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.94. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 170.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.99. Total debt to assets is 55.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.