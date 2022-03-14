Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for EQRx Inc. (EQRX)

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) went up by 9.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected 23.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ :EQRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for EQRx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EQRX currently public float of 407.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQRX was 1.03M shares.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX stocks went up by 23.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.85% and a quarterly performance of -61.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.16% for EQRx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.23% for EQRX stocks with a simple moving average of -55.21% for the last 200 days.

EQRX Trading at -16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX rose by +23.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -44.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.