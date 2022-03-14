Is Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) a Keeper?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected -9.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for METX is at -1.19.

METX currently public float of 315.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 16.29M shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went down by -9.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.00% and a quarterly performance of -44.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.16% for Meten Holding Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.79% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -65.04% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1899. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw -35.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Equity return is now at value 212.90, with -47.50 for asset returns.