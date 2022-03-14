Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) went down by -24.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.00. The company’s stock price has collected -74.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ :ISPO) Right Now?

ISPO currently public float of 21.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPO was 622.26K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stocks went down by -74.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.91% and a quarterly performance of 5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 45.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 67.93% for Inspirato Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -68.19% for ISPO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.80% for the last 200 days.

ISPO Trading at -45.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 67.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.85%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -74.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.71. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw 6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.80 for asset returns.