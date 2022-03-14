IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 1.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE :IAG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IAG is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for IAMGOLD Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.04, which is -$0.06 below the current price. IAG currently public float of 474.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAG was 7.08M shares.

IAG’s Market Performance

IAG stocks went up by 1.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.02% and a quarterly performance of 14.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for IAMGOLD Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.88% for IAG stocks with a simple moving average of 19.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $3.25 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to IAG, setting the target price at $4.40 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

IAG Trading at 17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.69 for the present operating margin

-3.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -22.02. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.