Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) went down by -9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s stock price has collected -14.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/22 that SoFi Technologies, AMC, Salesforce, Snowflake: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SOFI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.29, which is $8.74 above the current price. SOFI currently public float of 618.18M and currently shorts hold a 19.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOFI was 59.92M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stocks went down by -14.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.51% and a quarterly performance of -45.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.84% for SoFi Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.50% for SOFI stocks with a simple moving average of -47.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SOFI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

SOFI Trading at -31.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -30.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw -45.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 16,704 shares at the price of $8.95 back on Mar 11. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 2,945,753 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $149,446 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 15,873 shares at $9.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 2,929,049 shares at $149,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.79 for the present operating margin

+41.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -44.49. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -6.50 for asset returns.