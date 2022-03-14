Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.09. The company’s stock price has collected -3.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/22 that Costco, Smith & Wesson, Splunk, Gap, Broadcom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.40, which is $3.56 above the current price. AAL currently public float of 642.13M and currently shorts hold a 13.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 42.35M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went down by -3.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.27% and a quarterly performance of -22.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.39% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.30% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -28.29% for the last 200 days.

AAL Trading at -18.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -25.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.95 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -6.67. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.