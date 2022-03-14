Here’s Our Rant About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.45. The company’s stock price has collected 9.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE :ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.15, which is $8.19 above the current price. ZIM currently public float of 78.10M and currently shorts hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIM was 3.69M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM stocks went up by 9.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.84% and a quarterly performance of 45.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.29% for ZIM stocks with a simple moving average of 52.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46.02 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ZIM, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

ZIM Trading at 20.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.09. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 33.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.02 for the present operating margin

+56.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +43.25. Equity return is now at value 176.30, with 67.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.