Here’s Our Rant About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went up by 14.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/21 that Robinhood Markets, Nvidia, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ :RRGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is $11.3 above the current price. RRGB currently public float of 14.71M and currently shorts hold a 17.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRGB was 341.75K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stocks went up by 3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.63% and a quarterly performance of -7.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.73% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.40% for RRGB stocks with a simple moving average of -28.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRGB reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for RRGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to RRGB, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

RRGB Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.12. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from MURPHY PAUL J B III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Aug 24. After this action, MURPHY PAUL J B III now owns 20,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $225,700 using the latest closing price.

Schweinfurth Lynn S, the Chief Financial Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Schweinfurth Lynn S is holding 53,627 shares at $108,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.92 for the present operating margin

-1.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -31.78. The total capital return value is set at -12.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.02.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 572.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.13. Total debt to assets is 70.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.