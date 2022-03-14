Here’s Our Rant About ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) went down by -11.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.12. The company’s stock price has collected -26.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ :ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for ACM Research Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $125.85, which is $67.15 above the current price. ACMR currently public float of 13.43M and currently shorts hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACMR was 260.45K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR stocks went down by -26.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.46% and a quarterly performance of -27.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for ACM Research Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.39% for ACMR stocks with a simple moving average of -37.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $100 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

ACMR Trading at -29.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -33.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR fell by -26.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.41. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw -33.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from McKechnie Mark, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $64.20 back on Mar 10. After this action, McKechnie Mark now owns 300 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $320,976 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc., sale 12,269 shares at $82.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 297,299 shares at $1,007,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.90 for the present operating margin

+44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +14.54. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.