Hecla Mining Company (HL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.42. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE :HL) Right Now?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HL is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hecla Mining Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is $0.34 above the current price. HL currently public float of 529.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HL was 8.94M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

HL stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.22% and a quarterly performance of 32.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.48% for Hecla Mining Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.69% for HL stocks with a simple moving average of 11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Hold” to HL, setting the target price at $5.75 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

HL Trading at 25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +33.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 31.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Sienko David C, who sale 22,719 shares at the price of $7.97 back on Jun 17. After this action, Sienko David C now owns 0 shares of Hecla Mining Company, valued at $181,070 using the latest closing price.

Sienko David C, the VP and General Counsel of Hecla Mining Company, sale 70,000 shares at $7.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Sienko David C is holding 749,589 shares at $559,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at +4.34. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.