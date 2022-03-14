Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -12.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.41. The company’s stock price has collected -12.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $81.30, which is $44.87 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 65.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.46M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went down by -12.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.65% and a quarterly performance of -5.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Daqo New Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.12% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of -25.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $76 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DQ, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

DQ Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.47. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 49.50, with 31.90 for asset returns.