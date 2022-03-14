Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s stock price has collected -13.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAMI is at -0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Farmmi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 30.27M shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went down by -13.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.28% and a quarterly performance of -44.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.11% for Farmmi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.34% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of -55.57% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -29.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -29.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1746. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw -35.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+13.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at +6.13. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.46.