Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE :NLY) Right Now?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLY is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NLY currently public float of 1.45B and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLY was 24.82M shares.

NLY’s Market Performance

NLY stocks went up by 0.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.71% and a quarterly performance of -16.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Annaly Capital Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for NLY stocks with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.25 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NLY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

NLY Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Hamilton Thomas Edward, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $9.18 back on May 03. After this action, Hamilton Thomas Edward now owns 0 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $734,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.