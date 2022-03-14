Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) went down by -7.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s stock price has collected 75.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ :AGRI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.40. AGRI currently public float of 12.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRI was 4.74M shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI stocks went up by 75.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 111.41% and a quarterly performance of 46.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 44.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.76% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.05% for AGRI stocks with a simple moving average of 38.66% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at 85.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.99%, as shares surge +99.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI rose by +75.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw 51.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

The total capital return value is set at -151.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.45. Equity return is now at value 309.40, with -94.40 for asset returns.

Based on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.