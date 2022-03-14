Can Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Remain Competitive?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/26/20 that Brexit Is Coming Back to Bite Bellwether U.K. Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE :LYG) Right Now?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYG is at 1.40.

LYG currently public float of 17.20B and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYG was 12.11M shares.

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.95% and a quarterly performance of -4.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Lloyds Banking Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.85% for LYG stocks with a simple moving average of -10.12% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at -14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.