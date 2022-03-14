Can Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Remain Competitive?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.49. The company’s stock price has collected 15.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.23, which is -$0.61 below the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 6.96M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 15.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.01% and a quarterly performance of 20.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.00% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 25.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCJ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CCJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCJ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

CCJ Trading at 22.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.41. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.