Buy or Sell Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) went down by -12.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDYN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDYN is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is $10.76 above the current price. GDYN currently public float of 41.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDYN was 885.85K shares.

GDYN’s Market Performance

GDYN stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -61.84% and a quarterly performance of -75.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.93% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.67% for GDYN stocks with a simple moving average of -63.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GDYN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at -60.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -60.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.81. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw -74.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Doradla Anil, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.65 back on Mar 09. After this action, Doradla Anil now owns 259,884 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $23,296 using the latest closing price.

Klimoff Stan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $25.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Klimoff Stan is holding 72,084 shares at $75,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.02 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at -3.64. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.