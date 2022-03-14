Buy or Sell Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) went down by -15.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s stock price has collected -15.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ :CAN) Right Now?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.34 x from its present earnings ratio.

CAN currently public float of 156.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAN was 3.86M shares.

CAN’s Market Performance

CAN stocks went down by -15.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.57% and a quarterly performance of -28.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for Canaan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.12% for CAN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.13% for the last 200 days.

CAN Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw -17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.66 for the present operating margin

+57.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +40.11. Equity return is now at value 95.70, with 52.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.