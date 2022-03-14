A Lesson to Learn: Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s stock price has collected 3.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE :BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBD is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.35, which is $1.02 above the current price. BBD currently public float of 6.91B and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBD was 39.64M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD stocks went up by 3.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.64% and a quarterly performance of 11.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Banco Bradesco S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.21% for BBD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBD reach a price target of $4.40. The rating they have provided for BBD stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

BBD Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +9.41. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.