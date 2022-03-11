We Analyzed the Future Direction of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), Here is What We Found

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) went down by -13.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s stock price has collected -6.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ :ZUMZ) Right Now?

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZUMZ is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Zumiez Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $15.77 above the current price. ZUMZ currently public float of 19.16M and currently shorts hold a 14.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZUMZ was 333.36K shares.

ZUMZ’s Market Performance

ZUMZ stocks went down by -6.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of -10.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Zumiez Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.36% for ZUMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -16.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUMZ

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUMZ reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for ZUMZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ZUMZ, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

ZUMZ Trading at -16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUMZ fell by -15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.58. In addition, Zumiez Inc. saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUMZ starting from Kalen Holmes, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $45.79 back on Feb 16. After this action, Kalen Holmes now owns 5,087 shares of Zumiez Inc., valued at $91,580 using the latest closing price.

Kalen Holmes, the Director of Zumiez Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $44.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Kalen Holmes is holding 7,087 shares at $89,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+33.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zumiez Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.84. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 56.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 28.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.