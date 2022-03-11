Wall Street Pummels TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) After Recent Earnings Report

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 18.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 22.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TCON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCON is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.38, which is $8.46 above the current price. TCON currently public float of 13.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCON was 221.73K shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON stocks went up by 22.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.18% and a quarterly performance of 6.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.04% for TCON stocks with a simple moving average of -22.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCON reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for TCON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TCON, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

TCON Trading at 18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON rose by +22.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 28. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,820,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,100 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 17,363 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 2,835,000 shares at $35,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -83.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.84. Equity return is now at value -132.60, with -78.50 for asset returns.

Based on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON), the company’s capital structure generated 18.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.73. Total debt to assets is 12.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.