Wall Street Pummels Methanex Corporation (MEOH) After Recent Earnings Report

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) went up by 7.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ :MEOH) Right Now?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEOH is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Methanex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.92, which is -$5.46 below the current price. MEOH currently public float of 75.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEOH was 445.30K shares.

MEOH’s Market Performance

MEOH stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.23% and a quarterly performance of 27.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Methanex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.97% for MEOH stocks with a simple moving average of 26.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $52 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2021.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEOH reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MEOH stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MEOH, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

MEOH Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.22. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw 31.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.13 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corporation stands at +10.93. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.