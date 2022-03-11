Wall Street Pummels Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) After Recent Earnings Report

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) went up by 22.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.74. The company’s stock price has collected -4.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LAZY) Right Now?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZY is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lazydays Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $4.62 above the current price. LAZY currently public float of 10.54M and currently shorts hold a 9.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZY was 168.33K shares.

LAZY’s Market Performance

LAZY stocks went down by -4.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.61% and a quarterly performance of -9.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Lazydays Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.10% for LAZY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LAZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAZY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the previous year 2021.

LAZY Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +27.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZY rose by +20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.87. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc. saw -17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZY starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 83,611 shares at the price of $20.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 1,171,782 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc., valued at $1,703,156 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Lazydays Holdings Inc., purchase 3,573 shares at $19.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 1,088,171 shares at $70,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+20.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc. stands at +1.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY), the company’s capital structure generated 337.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.12. Total debt to assets is 62.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.