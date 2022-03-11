Wall Street Pummels Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) After Recent Earnings Report

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.84. The company’s stock price has collected 13.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CWST) Right Now?

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 114.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CWST is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Casella Waste Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.20, which is -$0.57 below the current price. CWST currently public float of 49.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWST was 294.19K shares.

CWST’s Market Performance

CWST stocks went up by 13.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.19% and a quarterly performance of 7.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Casella Waste Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.92% for CWST stocks with a simple moving average of 20.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CWST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $69 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWST reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for CWST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CWST, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

CWST Trading at 17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWST rose by +13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.46. In addition, Casella Waste Systems Inc. saw 6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWST starting from Heald Christopher, who sale 6,421 shares at the price of $87.56 back on Mar 10. After this action, Heald Christopher now owns 39,046 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc., valued at $562,223 using the latest closing price.

Coletta Edmond, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of Casella Waste Systems Inc., sale 8,343 shares at $85.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Coletta Edmond is holding 157,680 shares at $709,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casella Waste Systems Inc. stands at +4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.