Wall Street Pummels Avinger Inc. (AVGR) After Recent Earnings Report

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went down by -7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s stock price has collected -10.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ :AVGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVGR is at 1.67.

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.75 above the current price. AVGR currently public float of 93.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVGR was 1.86M shares.

AVGR’s Market Performance

AVGR stocks went down by -10.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.65% and a quarterly performance of -56.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.74% for Avinger Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.11% for AVGR stocks with a simple moving average of -65.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AVGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2021.

AVGR Trading at -22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR fell by -10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2621. In addition, Avinger Inc. saw -44.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGR starting from CULLEN JAMES, who sale 184 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Nov 30. After this action, CULLEN JAMES now owns 69,820 shares of Avinger Inc., valued at $105 using the latest closing price.

CULLEN JAMES, the Director of Avinger Inc., sale 32 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that CULLEN JAMES is holding 70,004 shares at $20 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Equity return is now at value -135.50, with -57.40 for asset returns.