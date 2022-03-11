Wall Street Pummels Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) After Recent Earnings Report

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) went down by -9.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s stock price has collected -23.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $6.44 above the current price. AXDX currently public float of 37.34M and currently shorts hold a 19.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXDX was 342.75K shares.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX stocks went down by -23.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.26% and a quarterly performance of -61.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.21% for AXDX stocks with a simple moving average of -66.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AXDX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

AXDX Trading at -44.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares sank -34.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX fell by -23.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw -63.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Phillips Jack, who sale 3,653 shares at the price of $3.26 back on Feb 01. After this action, Phillips Jack now owns 123,385 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $11,909 using the latest closing price.

MASSARANY HANY, the Director of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that MASSARANY HANY is holding 30,000 shares at $66,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-570.53 for the present operating margin

+39.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at -700.47. The total capital return value is set at -59.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.65. Equity return is now at value 123.70, with -81.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.76.