Volcon Inc. (VLCN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) went up by 14.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s stock price has collected 47.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ :VLCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Volcon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00. VLCN currently public float of 16.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLCN was 409.25K shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

VLCN stocks went up by 47.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.52% and a quarterly performance of -76.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.63% for Volcon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.57% for VLCN stocks with a simple moving average of -68.08% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at -46.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.37%, as shares surge +20.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +47.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw -74.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from James Adrian, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Dec 13. After this action, James Adrian now owns 1,231,400 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $25,351 using the latest closing price.

James Adrian, the Director of Volcon Inc., purchase 14,400 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that James Adrian is holding 1,229,100 shares at $231,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.