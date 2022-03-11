Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) Just Got Our Attention

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) went up by 5.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ :VITL) Right Now?

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vital Farms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.10, which is $10.33 above the current price. VITL currently public float of 24.60M and currently shorts hold a 11.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VITL was 171.46K shares.

VITL’s Market Performance

VITL stocks went down by -2.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly performance of -26.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Vital Farms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.53% for VITL stocks with a simple moving average of -28.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VITL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VITL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for VITL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VITL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VITL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for VITL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to VITL, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

VITL Trading at -19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VITL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -17.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VITL fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, Vital Farms Inc. saw -29.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VITL starting from Dale Jason, who sale 37,568 shares at the price of $17.68 back on Jan 18. After this action, Dale Jason now owns 45,995 shares of Vital Farms Inc., valued at $664,202 using the latest closing price.

OHAYER MATTHEW, the Executive Chairman of Vital Farms Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $17.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that OHAYER MATTHEW is holding 8,065,494 shares at $88,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VITL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+34.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Farms Inc. stands at +4.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.91. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Farms Inc. (VITL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.