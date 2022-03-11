Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :VIST) Right Now?

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 607.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.32, which is $3.67 above the current price. VIST currently public float of 71.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIST was 562.21K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.40% and a quarterly performance of 53.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 212.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.48% for VIST stocks with a simple moving average of 60.25% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +26.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. saw 59.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.21 for the present operating margin

+40.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +7.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.