Tidewater Inc. (TDW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.69. The company’s stock price has collected 22.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE :TDW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDW is at 1.46.

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is -$2.34 below the current price. TDW currently public float of 40.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDW was 274.77K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW stocks went up by 22.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.42% and a quarterly performance of 66.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Tidewater Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.49% for TDW stocks with a simple moving average of 51.86% for the last 200 days.

TDW Trading at 36.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares surge +36.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +22.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 75.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Nov 30. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 1,959,759 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $524,005 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the 10% Owner of Tidewater Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $12.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 1,909,759 shares at $216,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.07 for the present operating margin

+2.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -49.43. The total capital return value is set at -5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.16. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tidewater Inc. (TDW), the company’s capital structure generated 23.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.29. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.