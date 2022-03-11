The Timken Company (TKR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.39. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Timken Company (NYSE :TKR) Right Now?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKR is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for The Timken Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.40, which is $18.43 above the current price. TKR currently public float of 64.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKR was 611.08K shares.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.80% and a quarterly performance of -11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for The Timken Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.67% for TKR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $78 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TKR reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TKR, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

TKR Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.08. In addition, The Timken Company saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Fracassa Philip D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $68.32 back on Feb 18. After this action, Fracassa Philip D. now owns 85,659 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $341,600 using the latest closing price.

Fracassa Philip D., the EVP & CFO of The Timken Company, sale 9,220 shares at $72.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Fracassa Philip D. is holding 77,913 shares at $670,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.63 for the present operating margin

+26.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Timken Company stands at +8.93. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.