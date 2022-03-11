The Chart for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.29. The company’s stock price has collected 5.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/21 that Lithium Miner Stock Jumps Double Digits. What Gives?

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE :SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.50, which is -$7.57 below the current price. SQM currently public float of 142.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQM was 1.68M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM stocks went up by 5.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.91% and a quarterly performance of 35.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.49% for SQM stocks with a simple moving average of 46.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SQM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

SQM Trading at 33.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +31.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.92. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw 53.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.90 for the present operating margin

+26.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 94.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.50. Total debt to assets is 40.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.40.