Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) went up by 5.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.79. The company’s stock price has collected -3.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SURF) Right Now?

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SURF is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SURF currently public float of 42.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURF was 566.10K shares.

SURF’s Market Performance

SURF stocks went down by -3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.28% and a quarterly performance of -50.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for Surface Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.73% for SURF stocks with a simple moving average of -48.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SURF reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SURF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SURF, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

SURF Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw -39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from FEES JESSICA, who sale 19,854 shares at the price of $6.10 back on Jul 21. After this action, FEES JESSICA now owns 79,329 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $121,109 using the latest closing price.

ONEILL ALISON, the Chief Medical Officer of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 14,809 shares at $6.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that ONEILL ALISON is holding 30,191 shares at $90,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2828.92 for the present operating margin

-34.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at -2920.92. Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -39.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.