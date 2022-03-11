Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 7.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.99. The company’s stock price has collected 17.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ :EVGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVGN is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Evogene Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $8.11 above the current price. EVGN currently public float of 38.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVGN was 332.69K shares.

EVGN’s Market Performance

EVGN stocks went up by 17.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.96% and a quarterly performance of -31.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Evogene Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.23% for EVGN stocks with a simple moving average of -43.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVGN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EVGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVGN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

EVGN Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +17.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2345. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw -15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2580.29 for the present operating margin

-217.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd. stands at -2247.50. The total capital return value is set at -45.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.20. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -34.00 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.03. Total debt to assets is 3.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.