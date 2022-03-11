Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) went up by 10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RELI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RELI is at -0.61.

RELI currently public float of 6.19M and currently shorts hold a 12.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELI was 6.61M shares.

RELI’s Market Performance

RELI stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.34% and a quarterly performance of 212.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.65% for Reliance Global Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.13% for RELI stocks with a simple moving average of 64.48% for the last 200 days.

RELI Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares surge +37.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc. saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELI starting from Beyman Ezra, who purchase 1,273 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Oct 05. After this action, Beyman Ezra now owns 4,815,768 shares of Reliance Global Group Inc., valued at $3,488 using the latest closing price.

Reliance Global Holdings LLC, the CEO of Reliance Global Group Inc., purchase 3,101 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Reliance Global Holdings LLC is holding 5,104,713 shares at $8,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -11.60 for asset returns.