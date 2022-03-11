Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) went up by 14.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.52. The company’s stock price has collected 23.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :QNRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is at 1.55.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $4.5 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of QNRX was 2.12M shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stocks went up by 23.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly performance of -63.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.20% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.02% for QNRX stocks with a simple moving average of -87.01% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.06%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2327. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -92.20, with -72.60 for asset returns.