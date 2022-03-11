Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :OTMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is $5.27 above the current price. OTMO currently public float of 70.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTMO was 321.23K shares.

OTMO’s Market Performance

OTMO stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.39% and a quarterly performance of -63.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.14% for Otonomo Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.61% for OTMO stocks with a simple moving average of -74.33% for the last 200 days.

OTMO Trading at -40.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -41.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5660. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. saw -63.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.