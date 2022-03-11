Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went up by 8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s stock price has collected -6.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ANPC currently public float of 5.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 308.94K shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went down by -6.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.05% and a quarterly performance of -48.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.04% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.38% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of -74.03% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at -25.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares sank -25.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7308. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -44.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.