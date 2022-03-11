Is Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) a Keeper?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) went down by -9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock price has collected -12.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Vivid Seats Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SEAT currently public float of 76.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAT was 631.33K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT stocks went down by -12.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.50% and a quarterly performance of -4.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Vivid Seats Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.66% for SEAT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SEAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SEAT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

SEAT Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -12.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Bakal Riva, who sale 1,351 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Jan 20. After this action, Bakal Riva now owns 2,500 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $14,185 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Jonathan Miles, the Chief Technology Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 2,139 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Wagner Jonathan Miles is holding 4,111 shares at $22,460 based on the most recent closing price.