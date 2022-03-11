Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Deere & Company (DE)?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $405.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/26/22 that War, Inflation, Rising Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE :DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DE is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Deere & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $426.10, which is $45.9 above the current price. DE currently public float of 304.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DE was 2.08M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly performance of 4.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Deere & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.48% for DE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $425 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

DE Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $371.77. In addition, Deere & Company saw 10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Kalathur Rajesh, who sale 32,391 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, Kalathur Rajesh now owns 62,359 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $12,956,400 using the latest closing price.

Stone John H, the President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst of Deere & Company, sale 10,035 shares at $348.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Stone John H is holding 11,708 shares at $3,500,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.36 for the present operating margin

+31.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.56. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.