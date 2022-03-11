Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)?

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE :CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCI is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.83, which is $22.66 above the current price. CCI currently public float of 429.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCI was 1.93M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.74% and a quarterly performance of -8.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Crown Castle International Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.99% for CCI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $184 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $203, previously predicting the price at $226. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCI, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CCI Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.23. In addition, Crown Castle International Corp. saw -15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $162.30 back on Feb 22. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 10,004 shares of Crown Castle International Corp., valued at $324,600 using the latest closing price.

Stephens Kevin A, the Director of Crown Castle International Corp., purchase 1,110 shares at $178.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Stephens Kevin A is holding 6,597 shares at $198,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.91 for the present operating margin

+42.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle International Corp. stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.